QUEENSBURY — Three people were arrested on multiple misdemeanor charges, including drug possession, after a traffic stop on Monday.

At 10:36 p.m., New York State Police stopped a car on Corinth Road in the town of Queensbury for multiple traffic violations. According to police, the car had been taken from Glens Falls without permission from the owner.

The driver then provided false identifying information, but was later identified as Caitlin M. Pruess, 30, of Glens Falls.

Pruess had multiple outstanding warrants, one of which was for false impersonation from Lake George Town Court. Police said that while being taken into custody, she resisted and unsuccessfully attempted to flee.

Police discovered multiple glass smoking devices and controlled substances in the car. Passengers Fantasia L. Jabot, 27, of Queensbury, and Vincent R. Potter Jr., 22, also of Queensbury, were also arrested.

Polise said, Potter Jr. was also found to possess an illegal weapon.

All three were charged seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Jabot also was charged with second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Pruess also was charged with second-degree criminal impersonation, resisting arrest, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and on a warrant for false impersonation.

Jabot and Potter Jr. were issued appearance tickets for the Queensbury Town Court on Feb. 27 and released. Pruess was taken to the Warren County Jail to await arraignment.