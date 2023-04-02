QUEENSBURY — Three people were arrested in Queensbury after one of them attempted to flee officers in a vehicle on Sunday, police said.

Joseph E. Millington, 33, of Diamond Point, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, misdemeanor third-degree unlawful fleeing police officer in a motor vehicle, and multiple vehicle and traffic violations, a news release on Sunday said.

Passengers Matthew Harris, 53, of Greenwich, and Taylor Ruddy, 22, of Middle Grove, were charged with two misdemeanor seventh-degree counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

A Warren County Sheriff’s Office patrol afficer witnessed a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette on Luzerne Road in the Town of Queensbury speeding at 119 miles per hour, according to the news release. Millington was operating the vehicle and failed to comply after patrol activated emergency lights and siren. The vehicle continued on West Mountain Road and eventually crashed on Bonner Drive. All subjects were processed and released and will appear in Queensbury Town Court at a later date.

The arrest was handled by Officer D.T. McPhail and assisted by the New York State Police.