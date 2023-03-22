One woman and two men were arrested following a traffic stop by state police in Moreau last weekend, troopers said Wednesday.

According to a state police news release, Alexia L. Azan, 19, and Joshua T. Waddell, 42, both of Fort Edward, were charged with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Mathew Bennett, 40, of Queensbury, was charged with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.

On Saturday around 8:20 p.m., troopers said they stopped a vehicle on Interstate 87 in Moreau after observing multiple vehicle and traffic law violations. The driver was identified as Waddell. The investigation discovered all three possessed controlled substances, troopers said. In addition to controlled substances, Bennett possessed drug paraphernalia with drug residue on it, the release said.

All three were transported to the state police station in Wilton for processing. They were all issued appearance tickets, returnable to the Moreau Town Court on April 5, and released.