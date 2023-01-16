Three arrested after South Glens Falls traffic stop

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Three people were arrested on drug possession charges after a traffic stop on Jan. 8.

State police arrested Amy N. Bradway, 38, of Corinth, Lucas J. Gardiner, 41, of Corinth, and Shannon M. Gordon, 44, of Moreau, at 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 8 after they stopped a vehicle on Wilson Avenue in the village of South Glens Falls, for a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation.

Gardiner was driving, with Bradway and Gordon as passengers in the vehicle, police said in a news release. All three were arrested following the investigation, which discovered drugs within the vehicle, and were charged with misdemeanor counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, police said.

All three were processed and issued appearance tickets for Moreau Town Court on Feb. 22 and released.