 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Three arrested after South Glens Falls traffic stop

  • 0

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Three people were arrested on drug possession charges after a traffic stop on Jan. 8.

State police arrested Amy N. Bradway, 38, of Corinth, Lucas J. Gardiner, 41, of Corinth, and Shannon M. Gordon, 44, of Moreau, at 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 8 after they stopped a vehicle on Wilson Avenue in the village of South Glens Falls, for a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation.  

Gardiner was driving, with Bradway and Gordon as passengers in the vehicle, police said in a news release. All three were arrested following the investigation, which discovered drugs within the vehicle, and were charged with misdemeanor counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, police said.

All three were processed and issued appearance tickets for Moreau Town Court on Feb. 22 and released.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida dies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News