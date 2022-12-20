Three arrested after Moreau traffic stop

MOREAU — Three people were arrested in connection with drug possession following a traffic stop in Moreau on Thursday.

At 11:13 p.m., state police stopped a vehicle on Route 9 for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The driver was identified as Tiffany A. Collins, 34, of Moreau, and the passengers as Winston W. Finlayson, 34, of Moreau, and Patricia D. Sexton, 37, of Moreau.

According to police, they discovered multiple items in the car with drug residue on them and misdemeanor-weight narcotics.

Police said Collins was found to possess heroin, which she attempted to conceal.

Collins was charged with felony tampering with physical evidence and three misdemeanor counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Finlayson and Sexton were both charged with misdemeanor counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

All three were arrested and taken to Wilton for processing, where they were issued appearance tickets for Jan. 13 at Moreau Town Court and released.