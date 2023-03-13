Three people accused of trafficking cocaine were arrested on Sunday after a joint investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

David T. Henderson, Hernandez J. Hayes and Kristin M. Lamb were arrested following a lengthy investigation into drug trafficking within Saratoga, Warren and Washington Counties, according to police.

All three are accused of possessing large quantities of cocaine with the intent to sell. Hayes was additionally charged with possession of fentanyl pills.

On Sunday, a search warrant was executed by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, Special Operations Team and the Warren and Washington County Sheriff’s Offices on a vehicle on Interstate 87 in the Town of Halfmoon, with Hayes, Henderson, and Lamb inside. As a result of the investigation and search warrant execution, police said, approximately 465 grams (over 16 ounces) of cocaine, 16 grams of fentanyl pills and US currency were seized.

Hayes, 48, of New York City, was charged with first-degree, third-degree and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, all felonies. Henderson, 46, of Fort Edway, and Lamb, 33, of Ballston Spa, each were charged with first-degree and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The three defendants were arraigned in Halfmoon Town Court. They were all taken to the Saratoga County Jail without bail, pending further action.

"The agencies involved in this investigation hope these arrests offer a relief to their communities who have been plagued by these illegal activities," a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said on Monday.