Third suspect sentenced in Hartford burglary

HARTFORD — A third person involved in a Hartford burglary last Christmas Eve is heading to prison.

Thomas W. Sumpter, of Albany, was one of three people who police said broke into a residence on Route 196 and took money and credit cards. A male resident was assaulted during the incident.

Sumpter, 56, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court recently to fourth-degree grand larceny. He was sentenced to 2 to 4 years in prison.

His two co-defendants, Dominick Lashway, of Fort Edward, and Cassidy S. Leroux, of Glens Falls, have already pleaded guilty in their cases and Lashway was sentenced to 14 years in prison and Leroux was set to receive 7 years.  

