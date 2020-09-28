Third person arrested in check cashing scheme

CORINTH — A third person has been arrested in an alleged scheme to cash stolen checks.

Kyle D. Baker, 46, was charged on Friday with one count each of felony second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and misdemeanor petit larceny.

State police received a report in May from a local bank regarding a person trying to cash a suspected stolen personal check. A further investigation that three Corinth residents allegedly stole personal checks from the victim, forged signatures and cashed them, police said.

Baker was released on his own recognizance and is due in court at a later date.

Two people already were arrested in May in this case.

Adam C. Smith, 43, was charged with one count of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and one count of misdemeanor petit larceny.

Angela M. Duross, 37, was charged with four counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and five counts of petit larceny.

Duross is also facing other unrelated charges. She was arrested in July on four felony drug counts for allegedly selling drugs in the village.

In June, she was arrested for allegedly striking a person with a broom during a domestic incident. The victim had injuries to the head and face.