QUEENSBURY — A Texas man who held up a convenience store in Queensbury in 2018 as part of a cross-country robbery spree was sentenced on Thursday to 7 years in prison.

On April 30, 20218, Mark Triolo threatened the clerk at the Speedway store on Aviation Road with a gun and took about $200. He fled to Vermont, where he faced three federal felony counts for convenience store holdups in that state.

Triolo was on parole at the time after serving 17 years in prison for similar robberies.

Triolo, 51, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Thursday to felony first-degree robbery and misdemeanor second-degree menacing. This sentence will run concurrently to the federal sentence he received in 2020 of 75 months in prison for the three Vermont holdups.

Triolo also must serve 5 years of post-release supervision and pay restitution.