Ten Saratoga County businesses failed alcohol sale compliance check

Ten Saratoga County businesses failed an underage alcohol sale compliance check conducted last week by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.
Underage volunteers were sent into a total of 60 businesses to conduct a controlled purchase of alcohol to check to see if the clerk would sell alcohol to a person under the age of 21, according to a news release.
The following businesses failed compliance:
- Exxon, 1284 state Route 9, Moreau
- M and M Fuels, 3 Gansevoort Road, South Glens Falls
- Speedway, 3006 state Route 50, Wilton
- Speedway 1583 state Route 9, Halfmoon
- Stewart’s Shops, 3 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls
- Stewart’s Shops, 1917 state Route 32, Northumberland
- Stewart’s Shops, 208 Broad St. Schuylerville
- Sunoco 2465 state Route 9, Malta
- Sunoco 667 Hudson Ave., Stillwater
- Yemill Mini-Mart 66 3rd St., Waterford
In each case, the clerk who made the sale was arrested by the Sheriff’s Office on a violation of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law. The stores will also face sanctions from the New York State Liquor Authority.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
