Ten Saratoga County businesses failed alcohol sale compliance check

Ten Saratoga County businesses failed an underage alcohol sale compliance check conducted last week by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Underage volunteers were sent into a total of 60 businesses to conduct a controlled purchase of alcohol to check to see if the clerk would sell alcohol to a person under the age of 21, according to a news release.

The following businesses failed compliance:

Exxon, 1284 state Route 9, Moreau

M and M Fuels, 3 Gansevoort Road, South Glens Falls

Speedway, 3006 state Route 50, Wilton

Speedway 1583 state Route 9, Halfmoon

Stewart’s Shops, 3 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls

Stewart’s Shops, 1917 state Route 32, Northumberland

Stewart’s Shops, 208 Broad St. Schuylerville

Sunoco 2465 state Route 9, Malta

Sunoco 667 Hudson Ave., Stillwater

Yemill Mini-Mart 66 3rd St., Waterford

In each case, the clerk who made the sale was arrested by the Sheriff’s Office on a violation of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law. The stores will also face sanctions from the New York State Liquor Authority.

