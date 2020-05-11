Teenager charged with manslaughter in death of 15-month-old Stillwater infant

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

STILLWATER — A 17-year-old male has been charged with manslaughter for allegedly causing the death of a 15-month-old child.

State Police responded to a home in Stillwater at about 10:18 a.m. on Saturday to assist the Stillwater Police Department with an investigation into an unresponsive child. The infant was transported via ambulance to Saratoga Hospital where the child was subsequently pronounced dead.

State Police have taken over the investigation at the request of the Stillwater Police Department.

The teenager has been charged with first-degree manslaughter in connection with the infant’s death. Police are not releasing the suspect’s name because of his age. The relationship between him and the victim also was not disclosed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.