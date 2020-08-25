Teen faces felony DWI, weapon charges

QUEENSBURY — A 17-year-old is facing multiple felony charges after operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possessing a stolen handgun, State Police said.

The juvenile, who was not named by police, was allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger under the age of 16 on Tuesday morning.

The offense falls under Leandra's Law, which makes it a felony to operate a vehicle while impaired with a passenger under the age of 15.

State Police said they also found a stolen handgun in the vehicle.

The juvenile was charged with Leandra's Law, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property.

The teen was arraigned at Warren County Youth Court and released.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.