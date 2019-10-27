{{featured_button_text}}
WILTON — A Greenfield Center teenager faces multiple drug charges following a traffic stop on Saturday.

Troopers stopped a vehicle on Strakos Road in Wilton at about 9:40 p.m. after the vehicle moved unsafely from its lane and failed to keep right, according to the State Police public information website.

During the course of the traffic stop, police found drugs and paraphernalia in the vehicle.

The 18-year-old male driver, whose name was not released because of his age, was charged with a felony count of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He also faces misdemeanors of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia-scales, violations of unlawfully possessing alcohol and marijuana and traffic infractions for not having a valid inspection certificate, unsafe tires, moving from lane unsafely and failure to keep right.

The teenager was released on an appearance ticket.

A 17-year-old male passenger in the vehicle was also issued a ticket for a violation possession of marijuana charge.

