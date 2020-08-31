Teen charged with writing graffiti on bandstand

GRANVILLE — A 17-year-old man has been charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly writing obscene graffiti on the bandstand in Veterans Park.

Chief Ernie Bassett said the incident happened at about 2 p.m. on Saturday. The teen told police he was hanging out with friends and was bored. A sexually explicit comment was written on one of the bandstand's brick pillars.

Witnesses spotted the act and the youth, whose name is not being released because of his age, made a confession.

The graffiti was on the backside of the bandstand, so it was not immediately noticeable except from the parking lot, Bassett said.

Senior Patrolman Thomas Zavistosky made the arrest.

Granville Public Works crews cleaned off the graffiti.