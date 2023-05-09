HUDSON FALLS — Police arrested a 14-year-old boy and charged him with six felonies in connection with a recent string of commercial burglaries.

On Tuesday, the Hudson Falls Police Department released details surrounding three businesses burglarized over the past week.

Police responded on Thursday to reports of an overnight burglary at McPhee's Smoke Shop at 56 Main St.. The suspect allegedly smashed a window to enter the store and stole over $1,000 in merchandise.

On Friday morning, police were again alerted of an overnight burglary, this time at Jack and Jill's Ice Cream, also on Main Street. According to police, the suspect forced his way in through a window and committed petit larceny.

Later that day at 11:05 p.m. police were called to the other McPhee's Smoke Shop location at 345 Main St. for a burglary in progress.

From a description provided to the responding officers, they were able to locate and identify the suspect nearby walking on Lafayette Street.

According to police, he was still carrying some of the over $2,000 worth of merchandise from the burglary and was immediately arrested.

The minor was charged with three felony counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree grand larceny and second-degree criminal mischief. He was also charged with two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny.

Police were required by law to release him to a parent with a juvenile appearance ticket for the Washington County Probation Department.