Teen bicyclist killed after being struck by car in Mayfield

MAYFIELD — State Police are investigating a fatal car/bicyclist crash that occurred Saturday in Mayfield.

The incident happened at about 4:20 p.m. on Route 30 near Dennie Loop Road. An investigation revealed that the bicyclist, 16-year-old William Drake, of Mayfield, was facing east on the southbound shoulder of Route 30.

He started to enter the roadway when a vehicle, operated by 23-year-old Amsterdam resident Julie Tineo, swerved into the oncoming lane to avoid hitting him, according to police.

The front passenger side of the vehicle hit the front tire of the bike, spinning Drake and sending him further into the southbound lane.

A second vehicle, operated by 27-year-old Halfmoon resident Breanna Ferrara, was unable to stop or avoid the bike and struck Drake in the roadway.

The teen was taken to Nathan Littauer Hospital in Gloversville where he died.

No tickets or charges have been filed.