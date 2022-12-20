TD bank robbery suspect still at large

HUDSON FALLS — Police are looking for the man who robbed the TD Bank on Main Street on Tuesday morning.

The Hudson Falls Police Department, New York State Police and Washington County Sheriff’s Department all responded to a report of a robbery at about 9:43 a.m.

According to police, a Black man wearing a black jacket, winter hat and face covering walked into the bank and handed a note to the teller demanding money. No weapon was displayed. It is unclear how much money the man was given.

The suspect was last seen on foot leaving the bank and walking north on Main Street. Police were seen combing the area around the bank with K-9s before noon.

The bank was closed after the robbery and a heavy police presence remained at the bank until the early afternoon. Investigators were seen leaving the empty bank parking lot at 1:30 p.m.

Anyone with information about this bank robbery or suspect is asked to contact the Hudson Falls Police Department at 518-747-4011.

This incident follows a recent uptick of robberies in the area, impacting local businesses and banks.

On Nov. 9, the Cumberland Farms on Quaker Road in the town of Queensbury was held up at gunpoint and the suspect and took off with an undisclosed amount of cash just after midnight. The suspect, 22-year-old Glens Falls resident Isaiah N. Gregory, is now in custody.

In October, a Glens Falls man was sentenced to 3 1/2 to 7 years in prison for robbing the Glens Falls National Bank on Broad Street in March, after handing a note to the teller and fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash. One day later, a man attempted to hop over the pharmacy counter inside the Walgreens on Broad Street.

Also in March, the McDonald's in South Glens Falls was robbed at gunpoint, with the suspect still at large.

In June, a man entered the Fairfield Inn & Suites in Queensbury, and displayed a knife as he asked for cash.