TD bank in Hudson Falls closed after Tuesday robbery

HUDSON FALLS — The TD Bank on Main Street in Hudson Falls was closed on Tuesday after a robbery occurred.
Heavy police presence remained at the bank until the early afternoon, but as of 2 p.m. the Hudson Falls Police Department had not yet provided any details on the incident.
Employees at The Dog Shack across the street said the incident began around 8:30 a.m.
Investigators were seen leaving the empty parking lot at 1:30 p.m., but they indicated the robbery was still being investigated and "Hudson Falls PD would release information as soon as it becomes available."
