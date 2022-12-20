TD bank in Hudson Falls closed after Tuesday robbery

HUDSON FALLS — The TD Bank on Main Street in Hudson Falls was closed on Tuesday after a robbery occurred.

Heavy police presence remained at the bank until the early afternoon, but as of 2 p.m. the Hudson Falls Police Department had not yet provided any details on the incident.

Employees at The Dog Shack across the street said the incident began around 8:30 a.m.

Investigators were seen leaving the empty parking lot at 1:30 p.m., but they indicated the robbery was still being investigated and "Hudson Falls PD would release information as soon as it becomes available."

