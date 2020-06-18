Synthetic marijuana, Suboxone seized at Great Meadow

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COMSTOCK — Correction officers seized synthetic marijuana and Suboxone in separate packages mailed recently to inmates at Great Meadow Correctional Facility, according to a news release.

On Sunday, at about 8:30 a.m. an officer was processing four packs of crackers and noticed the packages appeared overstuffed and inconsistent in feel.

Upon further investigation the packages were opened containing 12 plastic wrapped bundles containing 229 orange strips of Suboxone.

The drugs commonly used to treat opioid addition were mailed from downstate and taken as evidence.

On Monday, at approximately 12:30 p.m., an officer was processing packages of oatmeal.

The packages appeared inconsistent and upon opening the officer discovered a green leafy substance.

It tested positive for synthetic marijuana weighing 3.5 ounces. The K2 was mailed from the Albany area, according to a news release.

NYSCOPBA Northern Region Vice President John Roberts lauded the officers involved in the drug seizures.