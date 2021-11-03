Suspect who died in Crown Point home invasion identified

CROWN POINT — State police have identified the man who died after a home invasion early Tuesday morning in Crown Point.

Police were called to a home on Creek Road at about 12:30 a.m. for a report of a home invasion. One person died at the scene, who police said was one of the suspects. He has been identified as 27-year-old Monroe resident Jonathan Winkler.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine Winkler’s cause of death.

One resident of the home was injured in the incident and taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police are asking for the public’s help in the investigation. Anyone who was in the area of Creek Road, Sugarhill Road or Pearl Street in the town of Crown Point any time between 10 p.m. on Sunday and 1 a.m. on Monday and saw a black Acura sedan or sport-style motorcycle is asked to call state police at 518-873-2750.

