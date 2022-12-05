Suspect in Walmart parking lot shooting pleads not guilty

QUEENSBURY — The Moreau man accused of shooting another man in the parking lot of the Route 9 Walmart pleaded not guilty to the charges on Monday.

Adrian A. Simental, 33, made a brief appearance in Queensbury Town Court in which his lawyer entered the plea on his behalf.

Simental did not speak.

His next court appearance will be on Jan. 3.

Simental was arrested on Nov. 29 in connection with the incident that occurred two days prior.

He is accused of firing a handgun at a 52-year-old New York City man following an aggressive driving encounter that occurred moments earlier on Route 9 in the area of the Northway Plaza, which is less than a half-mile south of Walmart.

Police said Simental followed the victim’s vehicle into the Walmart parking lot, where a verbal and physical argument took place. The victim was shot in the lower abdomen and was treated at Glens Falls Hospital and Albany Medical Center for injuries that were not considered life-threatening. He has since been released.

Simental fled the scene but was located two days later.

He is facing felony charges of attempted first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Simental is being held in Warren County Jail for lack of $200,000 cash bail or $600,000 bail bond.

Check back at poststar.com for updates on this story.