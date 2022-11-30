Suspect in Walmart parking lot shooting arrested, arraigned

QUEENSBURY — An arrest was made on Tuesday evening in connection with the shooting that occurred in the Route 9 Walmart parking lot on Sunday afternoon.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested Adrian A. Simental, 33, of Route 9 in Moreau after he allegedly shot another man in the Walmart parking lot.

Simental was arrested at his residence and charged with felony counts of attempted first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according a Sheriff's Office news release issued at about 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Simental is accused of firing a handgun at a 52-year-old New York City man following an aggressive driving encounter that occurred between Simental and the victim moments earlier on Route 9, police said.

The Sheriff’s Office investigation showed the aggressive driving encounter occurred in the area of the nearby Northway Plaza, and that Simental’s vehicle followed the victim’s vehicle into the Walmart parking lot, where a verbal and physical confrontation ensued, according to police.

Simental is accused of firing the handgun during the confrontation and hitting the victim in the lower abdomen.

The victim was treated at Glens Falls Hospital and Albany Medical Center, and has since been released. His injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Simental fled the scene after the shooting and was located two days later after an investigation that involved members of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police and Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

He was arraigned Wednesday in Warren County CAP Court before Justice Eric Schwenker and taken to Warren County Jail for lack of $200,000 cash bail or $600,000 bail bond.

He is due back in Queensbury Town Court on Monday.

In the news release, Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr thanked the agencies and members of the public who assisted the Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

“We strongly encourage everyone to avoid confrontations when faced with aggressive driving encounters and we ask the public to seek assistance from law enforcement when confronted by a ‘road rage’ incident, rather than attempting to resolve these matters themselves,” LaFarr stated.