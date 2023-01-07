Suspect in the Getman's case charged with two murder counts

The woman who was named a person of interest on Wednesday night in the New Year's Eve killing of a former Queensbury couple inside their central Florida home is now facing murder charges, according to interim Chief of Police Michael Gibson.

Vickie Lynn Williams, 51, went before a Lake County, Florida judge on Saturday to be arraigned on two first-degree murder charges in the deaths of 83-year-old Darryl Getman and 80-year-old Sharon Getman inside their residence in the Mount Dora retirement community.

Williams had been arrested previously on a charge of vehicle theft in the case after police said the Getmans' vehicle was seen leaving the retirement community at 2 a.m. on the morning of the double murder. Police found Williams driving the car in Savannah, GA, where she was arrested and taken back to Florida.

The judge denied bail for Williams.

Her current public defender told WOFL-TV Fox 35 that Williams will likely be assigned different counsel due to the severity of the charges and possibility of the death penalty.

Williams is due back in court for arraignment on Jan. 30.

Gibson said the case has been handed over to the State Attorney's Office and the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The Post-Star previously reported that Williams had been seen on the premises of the retirement community during the day on Dec. 30 and had been escorted off the property on three separate occasions by security, police have said. The last time security was called on Williams was after she asked a resident to use their shower. Williams fled the scene after the tenant alerted security, police said.

The Getmans had lived in Mount Dora for over 20 years. Previously, they had lived on Twicwood Lane in Queensbury for about 15 years.