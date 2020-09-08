Suspect in South Glens Falls motel stabbing pleads guilty

BALLSTON SPA — The man responsible for killing Kenny Shipski Jr. at a South Glens Falls motel in April pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Tuesday and is set to receive a sentence of 20 years to life in prison.

Juan Vazquez, 46, admitted in Saratoga County Court to stabbing Shipski to death on April 10 at the ClearView Motel, where both men were staying.

Vazquez accepted a plea deal offered by prosecutors. Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen said Vazquez stabbed Shipski in an argument over drugs.

“It’s tragic that this kind of situation continues, but justice was served today by the defendant accepting responsibility,” she said outside the courtroom.

Heggen would not say what drugs were involved, only that there were a variety of illegal substances.

The incident happened at around midnight on April 10, and Shipski was found dead the following day in his room. Efforts were made to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Heggen.

Vazquez left the scene after the incident but was located a short time later at the motel, according to prosecutors. They believe he may have intended to flee the area.