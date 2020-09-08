Suspect in South Glens Falls motel stabbing pleads guilty

BALLSTON SPA — The man responsible for killing Kenny Shipski Jr. at a South Glens Falls motel in April pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Tuesday and is set to receive a sentence of 20 years to life in prison.
Juan Vazquez, 46, admitted in Saratoga County Court to stabbing Shipski to death on April 10 at the ClearView Motel, where both men were staying.
Vazquez accepted a plea deal offered by prosecutors. Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen said Vazquez stabbed Shipski in an argument over drugs.
“It’s tragic that this kind of situation continues, but justice was served today by the defendant accepting responsibility,” she said outside the courtroom.
Heggen would not say what drugs were involved, only that there were a variety of illegal substances.
The incident happened at around midnight on April 10, and Shipski was found dead the following day in his room. Efforts were made to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Heggen.
Vazquez left the scene after the incident but was located a short time later at the motel, according to prosecutors. They believe he may have intended to flee the area.
Heggen said the investigation was a team effort between state police, South Glens Falls Police and the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.
Heggen also credited Assistant District Attorney Jesse Ashdown and Assistant District Attorney Samuel Maxwell for their work on the case, including having to turn over a massive amount of evidence to the defense team to comply with the new discovery rules, all while the region was on lockdown because of the pandemic.
Vazquez only spoke to answer “yes” or “no” questions from Saratoga County Court Judge James Murphy.
No member of Shipski’s family was in the courtroom on Tuesday, but Heggen said his relatives are satisfied with the resolution of the case and one will testify at Vazquez’s sentencing on Nov. 18.
Shipski, a 2008 graduate of Corinth High School, had two young children with his girlfriend, Shannon Frederick. He worked in construction for several years in the Albany area, according to his obituary. His hobbies included hunting and fishing, in addition to spending time with his children.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
