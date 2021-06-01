Suspect in Queensbury stabbing accused of forging doctor's signature on COVID-19 test

QUEENSBURY — The Hudson Falls man accused of stabbing another man last month is facing two additional charges in an unrelated case in which police said he forged a doctor’s signature on a COVID-19 test.

Matthew N. Clifford, 34, appeared in Town Court on Tuesday, as his lawyer successfully got his bail reduced.

The new case stems from a COVID-19 test that one of his children was supposed to take because of a possible exposure back in March. Clifford allegedly forged the name of a doctor on the paperwork that had to be provided to the district for his child to return to school, court documents showed.

School officials became suspicious, because the COVID-19 test results do not come back as quickly as the paperwork was returned. Also, the doctor said that was not his signature. Clifford later admitted to a school official he did not take the child to the doctor and did not take the COVID-19 test seriously, police said.

Clifford was charged with felony second-degree forgery and misdemeanor offering a false instrument for filing.

The new charges come on top of first-degree assault and third-degree criminal mischief charges in the stabbing incident.