Suspect in Queensbury stabbing accused of forging doctor's signature on COVID-19 test

QUEENSBURY — The Hudson Falls man accused of stabbing another man last month is facing two additional charges in an unrelated case in which police said he forged a doctor’s signature on a COVID-19 test.
Matthew N. Clifford, 34, appeared in Town Court on Tuesday, as his lawyer successfully got his bail reduced.
The new case stems from a COVID-19 test that one of his children was supposed to take because of a possible exposure back in March. Clifford allegedly forged the name of a doctor on the paperwork that had to be provided to the district for his child to return to school, court documents showed.
School officials became suspicious, because the COVID-19 test results do not come back as quickly as the paperwork was returned. Also, the doctor said that was not his signature. Clifford later admitted to a school official he did not take the child to the doctor and did not take the COVID-19 test seriously, police said.
Clifford was charged with felony second-degree forgery and misdemeanor offering a false instrument for filing.
The new charges come on top of first-degree assault and third-degree criminal mischief charges in the stabbing incident.
The stabbing victim is the husband of an ex-girlfriend of Clifford’s. Clifford has a child with the woman.
Clifford is accused of showing up at their residence at about 11:45 p.m. on May 21 and getting into an argument with the man. Police said Clifford slashed the man in the face with a small knife or razor blade. The victim was bleeding from the lip, neck and left side of his face, according to court documents.
Police said Clifford also slashed two tires on the victim’s truck and one tire on a trailer, leading to the criminal mischief charge.
He left the scene but was located later at his residence in Hudson Falls.
Clifford had remained in Warren County Jail on bail of $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond since his arrest.
His lawyer, Brad Krause, sought a reduction to $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond. He said his client is employed and needs to work to provide for his six children.
“He has no prior felony convictions. There’s no record of any violent crimes,” Krause said.
In a separate incident in 2014, Matthew N. Clifford was charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal obstruction of breathing and DWI, according to The Post-Star’s archives.
Clifford also spoke on his own behalf.
“I would like to make sure my kids aren’t homeless,” he said.
Clifford works at the Ambrosia Diner in Queensbury, court records showed.
Warren County Assistant District Attorney Connor Smith opposed the request, saying these are serious allegations.
“We have been in contact with the victim and he remains fearful of the defendant,” he said.
In addition, Smith said, police initially had some trouble tracking down Clifford.
Krause pointed out that there is no charge of resisting arrest.
Queensbury Town Justice Michael Muller granted the request to amend the bail.
Clifford is due back in Town Court on June 28 at 11 a.m.
