Suspect in Nov. 9 robbery of Cumberland Farms store in Queensbury arrested

QUEENSBURY — An arrest has been made by the Warren County Sheriff's Office in connection with the Nov. 9 robbery of the Cumberland Farms store on Quaker Road in Queensbury.

On Tuesday, Isaiah N. Gregory of Hunter Street in Glens Falls was arrested on one felony count of first-degree robbery.

The 22-year-old was a suspect in the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit's case, and police developed information along with leads that "linked Gregory to the robbery," according to a news release issued Wednesday.

Investigators said Gregory "disguised his appearance, brandished a handgun at the clerk, forcibly stole money and fled the scene."

Gregory was arraigned at Warren County CAP Court and sent to the Warren County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. Monday in Queensbury Town Court.