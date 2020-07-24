Suspect in murder at motel pleads not guilty

BALLSTON SPA — A South Glens Falls man pleaded not guilty on Friday in the stabbing death of Kenny J. Shipski Jr. in April.
Juan A. Vazquez, 46, was arraigned virtually in Saratoga County Court on felony charges of second-degree murder and two counts of tampering with physical evidence for allegedly stabbing Shipski on April 10 at the ClearView Motel in South Glens Falls.
Both men were living at the motel. Police allege that Vazquez stabbed Shipski multiple times. Shipski was found dead in his room at about 7 a.m. the following day.
Vazquez also faces a misdemeanor charge of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
State Police had originally spelled the suspect’s name as Vasquez, but the correct spelling was included in the indictment, which was handed up on Thursday.
Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen said Vazquez was found in possession of heroin. She declined to provide any details about what led up to the stabbing.
As for the tampering charges, she pointed to the section of Penal Law 215.40(2). The section states a person is guilty of the crime if he believes certain physical evidence is about to be produced or used in an official or prospective proceeding and: “intending to prevent such production or use, he suppresses it by any act of concealment, alteration or destruction, or by employing force, intimidation or deception against any person.”
His next court date is on Aug. 13 at 9:30 a.m.
Vazquez is being represented by attorney George Conway, who could not immediately be reached for comment.
Shipski was a 2008 graduate of Corinth High School who had two young children with his girlfriend, Shannon Frederick. He worked in construction for several years in the Albany area, according to his obituary. His hobbies included hunting and fishing, in addition to spending time with his children.
