Suspect in killing at motel due back in court on June 3

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The man who is accused of killing a man at the ClearView Motel in April stabbed the victim in his room, according to a court document.

Juan A. Vasquez, 46, has been charged with second-degree murder for killing Kenny J. Shipski Jr.

Vasquez is due back in Moreau Town Court on June 3 at 9 a.m.

The incident occurred at 11:44 p.m. on April 10 at the motel on Saratoga Avenue where both men lived, according to the formal complaint filed by State Police Investigator Anthony Dyer.

South Glens Falls Police were called to the motel at about 7 a.m. the following day and officers found Shipski dead in Room 261. State Police said that Shipski was stabbed multiple times.

An autopsy confirmed that Shipski died of multiple stab wounds to the chest.

Police have not said what led up to the stabbing.

Vasquez also has been charged with tampering with physical evidence, but the one-page document in the court file does not say why that charge was brought.

Vasquez remains in Saratoga County Jail.

Shipski was a 2008 graduate of Corinth High School. He had two children with his girlfriend Shannon Frederick.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

