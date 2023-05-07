QUEENSBURY — The Granville man accused of driving drunk and causing a fatal crash will be back in court on Monday.

Michael Campbell II, 39, has been charged with vehicular manslaughter for the Wednesday crash. Police said he was driving a 2018 Ford F-15 east on Quaker Ridge Road near the intersection with Quaker Ridge Boulevard when he failed to keep right and crossed the center line, striking a 2005 GMC Safari head on.

The driver of the Safari, 33-year-old Nicholas J. Canning, was killed in the crash. Canning has ties to both Queensbury and Florida.

Warren County Sheriff’s Lt. Russ Lail said Campbell is free on bail of $15,000 cash/$45,000 bond and is due in Queensbury Town Court on Monday at 10:30 a.m.