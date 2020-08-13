Suspect in fatal motel stabbing offered plea deal of 22 years to life in prison

BALLSTON SPA — The man charged in the fatal stabbing in April at the ClearView Motel has been offered a plea deal of 22 years to life in prison.
Juan A. Vazquez, 46, allegedly stabbed Kenny J. Shipski Jr. to death on April 10 at the motel in South Glens Falls, where both men were staying. Police allege that Vazquez stabbed Shipski multiple times. Shipski was found dead in his room at about 7 a.m. the following day.
Vazquez has been charged with second-degree murder and two counts of tampering with physical evidence He also faces a misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for allegedly possessing heroin.
Vazquez appeared virtually in Saratoga County Court on Thursday for a discovery compliance and readiness conference in the case.
Assistant District Attorney Jesse Ashdown told Judge James Murphy that the plea offer has been extended.
Vazquez has until Sept. 8 to accept or reject the offer. If it is rejected, Murphy said any defense motions are due on that date. A conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.
Vazquez's attorney, George Conway, said he would take the offer under advisement and discuss it with his client.
Ashdown said prosecutors have turned over all evidence in the case to the defense by Aug. 5 in accordance with the state’s new discovery law. He said one issue is Conway has not been able to open some files containing video footage because of a software issue.
Conway told the judge he also would like to find out which people the prosecution intends to call as witnesses. He also seeks information about the exact time and place his client was taken into police custody and confirm that there are no transcripts or oral testimony in support of the search warrant application.
Conway said the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office has been very cooperative in the discovery process.
Ashdown said he will work to resolve any of these issues this week. He believes the matter is ready for trial.
Vazquez only spoke briefly to indicate that he could hear the proceedings and see and hear his attorney, who he said was authorized to speak on his behalf. Vazquez also confirmed his date of birth and told the judge he had no additional questions at the conclusion of the hearing.
Shipski was a 2008 graduate of Corinth High School who had two young children with his girlfriend, Shannon Frederick. He worked in construction for several years in the Albany area, according to his obituary. His hobbies included hunting and fishing, in addition to spending time with his children.
