Suspect in fatal motel stabbing offered plea deal of 22 years to life in prison

Conway told the judge he also would like to find out which people the prosecution intends to call as witnesses. He also seeks information about the exact time and place his client was taken into police custody and confirm that there are no transcripts or oral testimony in support of the search warrant application.

Conway said the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office has been very cooperative in the discovery process.

Ashdown said he will work to resolve any of these issues this week. He believes the matter is ready for trial.

Vazquez only spoke briefly to indicate that he could hear the proceedings and see and hear his attorney, who he said was authorized to speak on his behalf. Vazquez also confirmed his date of birth and told the judge he had no additional questions at the conclusion of the hearing.

Shipski was a 2008 graduate of Corinth High School who had two young children with his girlfriend, Shannon Frederick. He worked in construction for several years in the Albany area, according to his obituary. His hobbies included hunting and fishing, in addition to spending time with his children.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.