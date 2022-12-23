Suspect in double fatal wrong-way Northway crash has died

CHESTER — The Saranac Lake man who police said drove the wrong way on the Northway while intoxicated and caused a crash that killed two people has died.

Dennis M. Ford, 65, was facing aggravated vehicular homicide and second-degree assault charges after the Sept. 3, 2021 crash.

Police said Ford was driving his 2017 Mini Countryman north in the southbound lane at about 10:30 p.m. when he crashed head-on with a 2004 Volvo XC70 traveling south. Killed in the crash were the two passengers in the Volvo — 27-year-old Matthew G. Huff, of Westfield, New Jersey, and Kerry O’Reilly, 31, of Dorchester, Massachusetts. The driver, 31-year-old Lauren Huff, was airlifted to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

Ford was taken by helicopter to Albany Medical Center following the crash.

He had appeared in court in March to hear a plea offer of agreeing to serve 7 to 21 years in prison on the top count. He also would have received 7 years in prison followed by 3 years of post-release supervision on a second-degree assault charge. The sentences would run concurrently.

The plea likely would have also required him to pay a fine, restitution and install an ignition interlock device on his vehicle.

The Warren County District Attorney’s Office said that the charges “were abated by death” on July 7.

No further information was immediately about the nature of his death.