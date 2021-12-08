Suspect in crash that killed Horicon man pleads guilty to manslaughter

QUEENSBURY — An Onondaga County man pleaded guilty to manslaughter and assault Wednesday afternoon for leading police on a chase in 2019 that ended when he crashed into a truck, killing a Horicon man.

Skyler B. Crouse pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and first-degree assault, both felonies. The top charge of second-degree murder was dropped as part of the plea deal.

The second-degree manslaughter charge includes a potential sentence of a minimum of 5 years and a maximum of 15 years in prison. The first-degree assault charge could carry with it a sentence of 15 years, followed by 5 years of supervision upon his release.

Those sentences will run concurrently, which means that in total the sentence will come out to 15 years.

Previously, Crouse had rejected a plea deal that would have resulted in a sentence of 10 to 15 years in prison.

As a part of this plea deal, Crouse also waived his right to appeal the case in a higher court. His attorney, Dana VanHee, went over the waiver prior to Crouse signing it in court.

Crouse rear-ended a truck driven by Joseph Turcotte on the exit ramp of Northway Exit 25 in Chester, causing the truck to flip over. Turcotte, a local boat-builder, died as a result of the crash.

Crouse's vehicle reached speeds of 111 mph during the northbound pursuit on Sept. 26, 2019, police said.

Crouse admitted in court that he was driving a white GMC pickup truck while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. He said that he did not remember what substances he had consumed.

According to court records, Crouse had been under the influence of nine different substances, including cocaine, marijuana and prescription drugs.

He acknowledged that there were police vehicles with lights and sirens on, and that he consciously chose to ignore them. He continued in speeds in excess of 100 mph.

Crouse also acknowledged that there was a time during the chase where he drove toward an officer who was throwing "spike strips" in order to get Crouse to stop his vehicle.

Despite running over one of the "spike strips," resulting in a flat tire, Crouse continued his excessive speed, which resulted in him hitting Turcotte's truck. Crouse stated in court that he did not notice the vehicle prior to the crash.

Crouse agreed with the court that Turcotte was an innocent victim of his actions.

Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone explained the prosecution's reasoning for accepting a plea without the murder charge, stating that the indictment could lead to a potential issue on appeal due to case law changes surrounding "depraved indifference."

Carusone said he had the opportunity to speak to the spouse and family of Turcotte, who are in favor of the resolution of this matter.

Crouse was sent to Warren County Jail pending sentencing, which is scheduled for Jan. 12 at 3:30 p.m. in Warren County Court.

