Sullivan County man admits to selling drugs from Queensbury motel
QUEENSBURY — A Sullivan County man admitted in court to selling heroin and crack cocaine from a Route 9 motel in December.

Rakim L. Johnson, 28, of Monticello, was found to be in possession of a large amount of drugs on Dec. 10, when police searched his room at the Red Roof Inn after obtaining a search warrant. He had tried to run and got across Route 9 before troopers caught him.

Johnson pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Oct. 6 to felony fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 18 at 3:30 p.m.

