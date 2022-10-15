Suffolk County woman gets prison time for bringing drugs into Great Meadow prison

FORT ANN — A Suffolk County woman was sentenced to 1 ½ to 3 years in state prison for attempting to bring drugs into Great Meadow Correctional Facility.

Jeanne M. Zoller, of Mastic, was arrested on Nov. 12 after state police said she tried to bring the drug Suboxone into the maximum-security state prison.

She had been charged with felony counts of introducing dangerous prison contraband and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Zoller pleaded guilty in Washington County Court to one count of promoting prison contraband and was sentenced on Oct. 6.