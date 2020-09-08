Suffolk County man charged with assault after traffic stop

LAKE GEORGE — A Suffolk County man is facing an assault charge after allegedly resisting arrest during a traffic stop.

State police stopped a vehicle in front of the Hillside Motel on Route 9 in Lake George about 9:30 p.m. on Friday, after a trooper observed a possible traffic law infraction. The driver, 38-year-old Carlos Jimenez of Babylon, allegedly exited the vehicle and starting walking toward the motel. He ignored several commands from the trooper to return to his vehicle, according to police.

After the trooper warned Jimenez he would be arrested if he did not comply, the trooper attempted to arrest him.

Jimenez allegedly resisted, but was eventually taken into custody. Police said the trooper injured his knee during the scuffle, which led to the assault charge being brought.

Jimenez was charged with felony second-degree assault and misdemeanors of second-degree governmental administration, resisting arrest and driving while intoxicated.

Jiminez was held on $1,000 cash bail or $2,000 bond. He is due back in Lake George Town Court on Sept. 24.

A passenger in the vehicle, 25-year-old Lenny S. Guandique of Bay Shore, is also accused of walking away and ignoring commands to return to the vehicle. He is charged with misdemeanors of second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest. He was issued appearance tickets and released.