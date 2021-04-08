Students will still have to take state tests this year, after the federal government denied New York’s request for a waiver.

State education officials made the request because of the disruption to learning caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Board of Regents Chancellor Lester Young issued a statement on Wednesday about the denial of the request by the U.S. Department of Education.

“In the face of a worldwide pandemic, we believe canceling state assessments would be the most appropriate and fair thing to do in the best interest of our students and we are deeply disappointed in USDE’s decision,” he said in a news release.

The federal government will grant an exemption for students who are doing completely remote learning. Young believes that is a problem.

“In fact, the students most in need of state assessments — those receiving remote instruction — are the very children who are not required to take the test,” he said. “Schools providing remote-only instruction tend to be located in urban settings and are more likely to serve communities with higher concentrations of students of color.”