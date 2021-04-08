Students will still have to take state tests this year, after the federal government denied New York’s request for a waiver.
State education officials made the request because of the disruption to learning caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Board of Regents Chancellor Lester Young issued a statement on Wednesday about the denial of the request by the U.S. Department of Education.
“In the face of a worldwide pandemic, we believe canceling state assessments would be the most appropriate and fair thing to do in the best interest of our students and we are deeply disappointed in USDE’s decision,” he said in a news release.
The federal government will grant an exemption for students who are doing completely remote learning. Young believes that is a problem.
“In fact, the students most in need of state assessments — those receiving remote instruction — are the very children who are not required to take the test,” he said. “Schools providing remote-only instruction tend to be located in urban settings and are more likely to serve communities with higher concentrations of students of color.”
The state Education Department is trying to provide as much flexibility for school districts as possible, Young said. Only session one of the grades three through eight tests in math and English will be administered. Also, only the written portion of the science tests for grades four and eight will be given.
In addition, only the Regents exams required to graduate will be administered. These are English, algebra, Earth science and living environment. The August exams will be canceled.
Student performance on the assessments will not count against the state in meeting federal standards. This includes the requirement for participation of 95% of students. Results from this year’s tests will be used solely as a measure of student learning.
“The state Education Department and the Board of Regents remain committed to the physical and mental health, safety and well-being of the children and adults in our schools,” Young said.
Jay Worona, deputy director for the New York State School Boards Association, said the organization supported the effort to waive the requirements and submitted a letter to the state.
Worona said it is important to gauge how students are performing so school officials can provide help. The association agrees with the state Education Department, however, that administering the tests will have a negative effect on students’ well-being.
“It’s stressful to begin with. But when you couple that with a year that we’ve just gone though, all of that stress that we’re putting on kids would presumably be worth it if it’s going to help school districts provide better educational services. They truly don’t believe that will be the case,” he said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.