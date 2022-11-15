Stony Creek man charged with aggravated DWI

HADLEY — State police recently arrested a Stony Creek man on a charge of aggravated driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, and other vehicle and traffic law charges.

On Nov. 7, at about 7:17 p.m., state troopers responded to a report of a vehicle off Stony Creek Road in Hadley.

Troopers identified the driver as Harrison E. Blanchard, 20, who was not injured.

Blanchard was transported to the state police station in Wilton for processing, where police said he recorded a 0.24% blood alcohol content, which is three times the legal threshold for driving while intoxicated.

He was issued tickets to return to Hadley Town Court on Dec. 7, and was released to a sober party, according to a state police news release.