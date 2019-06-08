THURMAN — Robert S. Jackson, 58, of Stony Creek was arrested and charged on several counts, following a road rage incident on Stony Creek Road in Thurman on Thursday, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Police said that Jackson initially stopped his vehicle, confronting another vehicle with a hammer. When that driver fled, Jackson struck another vehicle, forcing it into the guardrail and then punching the driver with his fist, according to police.
Jackson was charged with criminal mischief in the 3rd degree, a felony, and several misdemeanor counts for menacing, reckless endangerment and reckless driving, police said.
The other driver was not injured or charged in the incident.
Jackson was processed and released. He is slated to appear in the Thurman Town Court at a later date. The arrest made by Patrol Officer Blake E. MacWhinnie with assistance from the sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Unit.
