Stillwater man sentenced to 9 to 12 years in prison for killing roommate

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jeffers, who was living in Voorhesville, admitted in January of this year to killing Ahern and was charged with second-degree manslaughter.

Ahern’s mother, Shirley Ahern, read a lengthy victim impact statement saying that Jeffers “callously and completely destroyed my life,” according to WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s news-gathering partner.

“Michael was my first born. You knew what a special bond and how close my son and I were. How he always checked on me and made sure ... everything was OK. I can barely eat. If I can sleep, that's a luxury. He is and always will be in my mind 24/7. To be able to get up and make it through another day is a major accomplishment,” she said.

Ahern said she believes there is more to the story and accused members of the motorcycle club of stealing, selling and destroying his possessions in a fire. She said she did not believe Jeffers’ contention that the shooting was an accident.

“What a joke you are. The first thing you learn is never put a weapon in your hand unless you’re planning on and going to use it,” she said.

Ahern’s sister, Jennifer Ahern, said her brother was kind to Jeffers.