Stillwater man sentenced to 9 to 12 years in prison for killing roommate

BALLSTON SPA — A former Stillwater man will spend 9 to 12 years in prison for killing his roommate in 2019.
Jack L. Jeffers, 25, was sentenced in Saratoga County Court on Tuesday for shooting and killing 42-year-old Michael P. Ahern on Jan. 6, 2019.
Ahern was Jeffers' roommate in the building that was formerly used as a clubhouse for the now-defunct Rolling Pride Motorcycle Club located at 16 Brickyard Road in the town of Stillwater. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office determined that Jeffers shot him during a personal dispute.
Ahern had been reported missing on Jan. 15. As the investigation progressed, police believed that Ahern was a victim of foul play and had not simply left the area.
Police focused on Jeffers as a suspect after he was involved in a property damage accident in the town of Saratoga on March 15, 2019. Stillwater police stopped him and found him in possession of a loaded handgun.
After months of investigation, police determined that gun was used to kill Ahern at the club and his body was removed from that location, according to a news release from the Saratoga County District Attorney's Office.
During the months that followed Ahern’s death, Jeffers disposed of evidence of the crime, stole a truck belonging to Ahern and illegally possessed firearms. Jeffers was charged in 2019 with offenses related to the investigation including grand larceny, tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of a weapon.
Jeffers, who was living in Voorhesville, admitted in January of this year to killing Ahern and was charged with second-degree manslaughter.
Ahern’s mother, Shirley Ahern, read a lengthy victim impact statement saying that Jeffers “callously and completely destroyed my life,” according to WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s news-gathering partner.
“Michael was my first born. You knew what a special bond and how close my son and I were. How he always checked on me and made sure ... everything was OK. I can barely eat. If I can sleep, that's a luxury. He is and always will be in my mind 24/7. To be able to get up and make it through another day is a major accomplishment,” she said.
Ahern said she believes there is more to the story and accused members of the motorcycle club of stealing, selling and destroying his possessions in a fire. She said she did not believe Jeffers’ contention that the shooting was an accident.
“What a joke you are. The first thing you learn is never put a weapon in your hand unless you’re planning on and going to use it,” she said.
Ahern’s sister, Jennifer Ahern, said her brother was kind to Jeffers.
“Michael was a friend to you. He was a brother to you. He looked out for you, guided you, showed you the way of a world you wanted so badly to be accepted in,” she said.
Judge James Murphy sentenced Jeffers to 4 to 12 years for manslaughter and 9 years plus 5 years post-release supervision for the criminal possession of a weapon conviction. The sentences are to run concurrently.
Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen said the “tireless work” of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police brought about the conviction.
The circumstances of Ahern’s death remain under investigation by state police and the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.