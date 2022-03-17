Stillwater man sentenced to 210 months in prison for possession of child pornography

ALBANY — A Stillwater man was sentenced on Thursday for possessing more than 2,700 images and videos of child pornography on two laptops.

Daniel Porazzo, 52, received a 17 1/2 year prison sentence, which is set to be followed by a 15-year term of post-release supervision. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

As part of his previously entered guilty plea, Porazzo admitted that on June 2, 2016 he possessed roughly 2,682 images and 43 videos of child pornography that depicted children under the age of 2 being sexually abused, according to a news release.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua R. Rosenthal as part of Project Safe Childhood. To learn more about the nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse visit justice.gov/psc.