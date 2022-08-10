Stillwater man convicted of drugged driving with child in SUV

SARATOGA — A Stillwater man was convicted on Tuesday of charges from an incident last September in which he crashed his SUV under the influence of drugs while a 6-year-old child was in the vehicle.

Troy D. Cassell Jr., 39, was arrested on Sept. 12 after the crash, which took just before 10 p.m. in the town of Saratoga. Police said Cassell was driving his white 2021 Hyundai Tucson, when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into an embankment on Route 29 near Schuyler Farms, according to a news release.

State police responded to the scene and found Cassell’s SUV flipped over in a ditch. Cassell showed signs of drug impairment when interviewed at the scene by police. He failed several field sobriety tests and was taken into custody.

A drug recognition expert determined that Cassell was under the influence of a narcotic drug and unable to safely operate a motor vehicle.

The child was treated on scene by Cambridge Valley EMS and released to relatives.

Cassell’s license had been suspended at the time of the crash.

After a week-long trial, a jury convicted Cassell on charges of felony aggravated DWI with a child, as well as misdemeanors of driving while ability impaired by drugs, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and endangering the welfare of a child.

Cassell is expected to receive up to 4 years in prison when sentenced on Nov. 3.

“We are pleased the jury recognized and held the defendant accountable for the grave danger he placed the child victim in as a result of his choice to operate a vehicle while impaired by drugs,” said Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen in a news release.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Shawn Lescault, with the assistance of ADAs Ryan Murphy and Kayla Potter.

Heggen also praised the work of Sgt. Michael Tromblee, a drug recognition expert, and Trooper Daniel Beaudoin.