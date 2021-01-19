Stillwater man charged with endangering the welfare of a child

FORT ANN — Police arrested a Stillwater man on Thursday after authorities say he had a sexual relationship with a person younger than 17 years old.

Dalton C. Lago, 22, of 23 Paige’s Way, was charged with misdemeanors of sexual misconduct and endangering the welfare of a child.

The incident happened in July 2019, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

There is no allegation that Lago forced the victim to have sex. However, people younger than 17 cannot legally consent to sex.

Lago was released on an appearance ticket and is due back in Fort Ann Town Court at a later date.

