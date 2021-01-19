 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stillwater man charged with endangering the welfare of a child
0 comments

Stillwater man charged with endangering the welfare of a child

{{featured_button_text}}
Dalton C. Lago

Lago

 Provided photo

FORT ANN — Police arrested a Stillwater man on Thursday after authorities say he had a sexual relationship with a person younger than 17 years old.

Dalton C. Lago, 22, of 23 Paige’s Way, was charged with misdemeanors of sexual misconduct and endangering the welfare of a child. 

The incident happened in July 2019, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

There is no allegation that Lago forced the victim to have sex. However, people younger than 17 cannot legally consent to sex.

Lago was released on an appearance ticket and is due back in Fort Ann Town Court at a later date.

Correction

An earlier version of this story had incorrect information from the Washington County Sheriff's Office about the charges. 

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News