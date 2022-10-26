State's high court suspends Whitehall judge, with pay, during review of case

WHITEHALL — On Friday, the state Court of Appeals determined Judge Robert J. Putorti Jr. is immediately suspended from office as the Whitehall town and village courts justice while they review the appeal of his removal from office.

In September, the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct recommended his removal from office due to complaints filed against the judge.

Putorti's suspension, with pay, is a direct result of two formal written complaints filed against him with the commission, one which alleges he pulled a gun on a defendant in the courtroom and the second which alleges he participated in fundraising activities discouraged by the judicial commission.

In June 2020, a formal written complaint was filed against the judge claiming in late 2015 or early 2016, he pulled a gun on defendant Brandon Wood and repeatedly shared with colleagues that Wood's size and race played a role in his fear and reason for pulling his firearm out.

According to the documents, the judge has maintained a concealed carry gun permit since 2003 and often conducted court with his gun on his hip.

The second formal written complaint was filed in January 2021 stating, Putorti "personally participated in the solicitation of funds or other fundraising activities for his own personal benefit and for the benefit of the Whitehall Elks Lodge, and lent the prestige of his judicial office to those same activities by sharing and promoting on his personal Facebook page."

In September, the Commission on Judicial Conduct recommended Putorti be suspended due to the complaints and evidence brought against the judge. He appealed the recommendation with the New York State Court of Appeals in October and wrote a letter to the court asking to remain on the bench during the appeal process.

Putorti's letter explains his love for his position as a judge and claims he has served "since 2015 without incident" and was "hopeful to continue serving on the bench while the appeal was considered."

On Oct. 21, the Court of Appeals determined Putorti will be suspended while they review his case.

Prior to the order of suspension, the court also received a letter from the judicial conduct commission.

"It is the commission’s view that public confidence in the integrity of the judiciary, the courts and the administration of justice would be undermined were a judge to continue exercising the powers of office while subject to removal," the commission's Oct. 18 letter states.

The letter also states this is consistent with the regular practices regarding a judge "whom the commission has filed a removal determination" against.

The Court of Appeal's suspension order states that suspension with pay is effective immediately, pending review of the commission's determination.