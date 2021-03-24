State trooper arrested in connection with domestic incidents

KNOX — A state trooper was arrested on Tuesday in connection with two separate domestic incidents.

Jonathan Quinn, 42, of Knox, was charged with three misdemeanors of third-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, according to a news release.

Quinn was off duty at the time of the incidents, police said.

He was released on his own recognizance and is due back in Knox Town Court on April 7.

State police did not provide further details about the matter in the news release.

