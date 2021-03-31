State police's Rock River AR-15 rifle still missing

CHESTER — State police still have not found a missing AR-15 rifle the agency owns and are saying very little about the case.

The Rock River AR-15 was first reported missing by state police on March 16. The semi-automatic rifle was last seen along Route 9 in the vicinity of Riverside Drive in the town of Chester.

Trooper Kerra Burns, state police spokesman, said on Wednesday there are no updates in the case and declined to provide any details, citing the ongoing investigation.

State police have said previously that the incident is part of an internal administrative investigation.

Chester town Supervisor Craig Leggett said state police have not provided him with any additional information.

He said he is wondering why the weapon has not been found.

“In our area, most people if they stopped and found something like that they would go: ‘Wow, I better turn this into state police or Warren County Sheriff’s (Office) or take this to the local sports shop and (ask) if this fell off of anybody’s car or truck,’” he said.

“Anybody who would pick it up and not return it to any of those sources makes you really wonder who has it,” he added.