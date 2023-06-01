New York State Police on Thursday announced that it issued a total of 13,471 tickets during the Memorial Day weekend enforcement campaign.

The campaign, which began on Friday and ran through Tuesday, was partially funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. State police utilized sobriety checkpoints, additional DWI patrols and ticketed distracted drivers who used handheld electronic devices, according to a news release.

Troopers arrested 194 people for DWI and investigated 839 crashes, including 130 personal injury crashes. No fatal crashes were reported.

As part of the enforcement, troopers targeted speeding and aggressive drivers across the state. They wrote 3,863 tickets for speeding, 3,028 for seatbelt violations, 373 for distracted driving and 122 for violations of the Move Over Law.

Troop G, which covers the Capital Region, had 285 tickets for speeding, 249 for seatbelt violations, 21 for distracted driving, 19 for driving while intoxicated and 11 for violations of the Move Over Law.

During last year’s Memorial Day Weekend enforcement campaign, which ran from Friday, May 27, 2022, through Tuesday, May 31, 2022, state police issued 13,896 total tickets and arrested 219 people for DWI.