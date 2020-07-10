State Police warm of gift cards scam

State Police are warning the public of a scam in which victims are asked to purchase gift cards as payments for goods or services.

Investigators are handling multiple incidents where people have been asked to buy gift cards from retailers and then provide the serial number on the back of the card.

In one instance on June 26, a victim attempted to purchase an ATV on the internet. The buyer was asked to purchase $1,000 worth of eBay gift cards and provide the serial number of the back of the card to the seller.

The victim was then asked to purchase an additional $800 in a gift card as insurance, according to a news release. After receiving the serial number for the additional $800 from the victim, the seller ceased all contact.

In a separate incident on July 6, a victim was contacted via email by a scammer who claimed to be an associate of the victim's and asked for financial assistance to aid a local church. The victim was asked to purchase $500 in eBay gift cards with the belief that they would be reimbursed, police said.

After they purchased the cards and provided the serial numbers, they were solicited for more money. The total loss to the victim was $2,000.