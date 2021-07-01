State police to step up patrols on July 4 weekend

State police will increase patrols and crack down on drunk and drugged driving and other traffic infractions during the July 4 weekend.

The campaign will be in Friday and run through Monday.

Police also will be looking for motorists who are using their phones and other electronic devices while behind the wheel. Drivers should also remember to “move over” for stopped emergency and hazard vehicles on the side of the road when they travel New York roadways, according to a news release.

Troopers will be using both marked and unmarked cars.

Last year, police issued nearly 9,214 vehicle and traffic tickets during the Independence Day weekend.

The initiative is partially funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. The GTSC and the New York State STOP-DWI Foundation remind drivers that their “Have a Plan” mobile app is available for Apple, Droid and Windows smartphones.

The app enables New Yorkers to locate and call a taxi or ride-share service and program a designated driver list. It also provides information on DWI laws and penalties and provides a way to report a suspected impaired driver.