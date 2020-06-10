State Police to begin crackdown on speeding, aggressive driving

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

New York State Police will target speeding and aggressive drivers during a special weeklong traffic enforcement initiative that begins on Thursday.

The “Speed Week” campaign will run through June 17. Troopers will also actively patrol highway work zones and will target drivers who violate New York’s “Move Over” Law.

During this “Speed Week” enforcement period, troopers will be using both marked State Police vehicles and unmarked vehicles as part of the operation. The unmarked vehicles allow troopers to more easily identify motorists who are violating laws by blending in with everyday traffic. They have emergency lights that are activated during traffic stops, according to a news release.

In addition to speeding, troopers will be watching for other violations including distracted or impaired drivers, vehicle occupants who are not properly buckled up, and drivers that are violating New York’s Move Over law.

During the June 2019 Speed Week campaign, troopers issued 24,770 total tickets including 13,016 for speeding, 571 for distracted driving and 416 for violations of the Move Over law.