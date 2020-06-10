State Police to begin crackdown on speeding, aggressive driving

New York State Police will target speeding and aggressive drivers during a special weeklong traffic enforcement initiative that begins on Thursday.
The “Speed Week” campaign will run through June 17. Troopers will also actively patrol highway work zones and will target drivers who violate New York’s “Move Over” Law.
During this “Speed Week” enforcement period, troopers will be using both marked State Police vehicles and unmarked vehicles as part of the operation. The unmarked vehicles allow troopers to more easily identify motorists who are violating laws by blending in with everyday traffic. They have emergency lights that are activated during traffic stops, according to a news release.
In addition to speeding, troopers will be watching for other violations including distracted or impaired drivers, vehicle occupants who are not properly buckled up, and drivers that are violating New York’s Move Over law.
During the June 2019 Speed Week campaign, troopers issued 24,770 total tickets including 13,016 for speeding, 571 for distracted driving and 416 for violations of the Move Over law.
Speeding is listed as a contributing factor in nearly one-third of all fatal crashes in New York State. In 2018, 267 people were killed and 17,806 were injured in New York State in speed-related crashes, according to the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research (ITSMR) at the University at Albany.
“Speeding is a significant safety hazard on our highways, which often results in tragic consequences,” said New York State Police Superintendent Keith M. Corlett in a news release. “We urge all motorists to obey posted speed limits and eliminate distractions while behind the wheel. Troopers will be highly visible this week and throughout the summer to ensure all motorists are obeying posted speed limits and driving safely.”
